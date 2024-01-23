Joe O'Byrne's Play - Strawberry Jack: A Tale from Paradise Heights' to premiere in February

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But the rescue of a woman on the mean streets of Paradise Heights thrusts Jack into a situation he has never faced before, untapped feelings stir and a frozen heart begins to melt. But One Eyed Jacks aren’t always lucky; someone wants Jack dead by Christmas.

They say Christmas is a time for angels, a time for miracles. Well Jack may have found his angel. Now all he needs is a miracle…

And so goes the synopsis for Joe O'Byrne's thrilling production, part of his acclaimed series of plays Tales from Paradise Heights. This is a series with a growing army of fans all eagerly following the tales of the residents of Paradise Heights. An eclectic community set against a background of urban grit, drama/comedy with a bite, colourful characters you'll love to love - and hate - unforgettable characters in twisty/turny tales with a rich vein of the supernatural coursing through them. Critics are calling Joe the Salford Scorsese, the Manchester Scorsese and the New Jimmy McGovern, the stories are a crowd pleasing body of work set today, a step away from his award winning production The Haunting of Blaine Manor that is having remarkable success all around the UK and being labelled 'the New The Woman In Black'.

This show has two preview performances at The Way Studio, Spinners Mill, Leigh on February 9 and 10.

‘It's great to be bringing Tales from Paradise Heightsto Leigh. I'm a Bolton lad and I've been inside the Spinners Mill many times and it's great to see a theatre in it. You don’t have to have seen the previous plays to enjoy, Strawberry Jack: A Tale from Paradise Heights a gritty urban thriller with a rich vein of the supernatural, it's a great tale on its own.

‘This is my Red, Black and White play, even down to the wonderful posters and trailers from the brilliant Darren McGinn, my throw back to the Greek Tragedies and it tells a tale on a par with them; a living Cyclops myth, a fairy tale freak, a dark legend who is struggling to fill the scarred skin of the beast he once was. That’s not to say you won’t find plenty of humour here, gloriously black. The show again has an original sound track and design from the brilliant Justin Wetherill - and an original song to listen our for. This one is really evocative of a world caught between waking and sleeping, set in the hours of the night club but at the same time that supernatural edge is there again as in all the tales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six actors play eight colourful parts, talented Paradise Heights regulars Ed Barry, Jeni Williams, Peter Slater and Joe O’Byrne feature as do two dynamic new talents, Susan McCardle and Liam Grunshaw - absolute forces of nature both of them, it’s fabulous what they are bringing to this super talented cast.

Joe O'Byrne as Frank Morgan, outside his club The Ace of Spades in Paradise Heights. Photo: Shay Rowan

The Way Theatre, Spinners Mill, Park Lane, Leigh WN7 2LB February 3, 4, and 5