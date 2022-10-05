Hitchcock-style thriller at Lancaster Grand Theatre

I’ll Be Back Before Midnight by Peter Colley, premiered in 1979 in Canada, and has since gone on to be produced in over 30 countries.

It has broken numerous box office records including two record-breaking UK National Tours.

This gothic Hitchcock-styled psychological thriller will have audiences on the edge of their seats from the start.

Footlights upcoming Halloween production I'll Be Back Before Midnight is at Lancaster Grand Theatre.

Along with the regular jump-scare moments, there is a welcome smattering of laughs to help calm the nerves.

With original music and eerie sound design by Paddy Morton, every aspect of this production has been created to keep nerves jangling and hearts racing.

When asked by Footlights if she would direct their autumn production, Kris Williams was amazed to find that there isn’t a tradition, like that of Pantos at Christmas, of staging spooky productions to celebrate Halloween.

Being a fan of all things horror related, she naturally set about finding the perfect creepy show, and was delighted to discover I’ll Be back Before Midnight. If your perfect combo of films is The Haunting, Psycho, and Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, then the Lancaster Grand is where you need to be in October.

With only a six-show run, make sure you book your tickets early.

I’ll Be Back Before Midnight is on at Lancaster Grand Theatre on Saturday October 8, Sunday October 9, Thursday October 13, Friday October 14 and Saturday October 15 at 7.30pm, with a matinee on Saturday October 15 at 2.30pm.

Contact Lancaster Grand Theatre Box Office on 01524 64695.

