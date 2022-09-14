Henry Naylor's Angel is kicking off The Dukes Lancaster autumn season
The Torch Theatre Company are taking acclaimed playwright Henry Naylor’s powerful and poignant stage production of Angel on tour this autumn, visiting The Dukes theatre in Lancaster on September 29.
Angel is the legendary story of Rehana; one woman’s brave fight against the biggest threat to her town and its people.
In 2014 Kurdish families were fleeing Kobane to avoid the inevitable ISIS onslaught; Rehana stayed to fight and defend her town; as a sniper, she allegedly killed more than 100 ISIS fighters.
When her story came out, she became an internet sensation and a symbol of resistance against Islamic State and dubbed the ‘Angel of Kobane’.
Angel, a one-woman show, is the third story in Henry Naylor’s Arabian Nightmares trilogy and was first staged to great acclaim at Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2016.
Since then it has been seen around the world to great critical acclaim, winning awards at many international festivals.
Tickets £12 from the box office on 01524 598500 or visit here