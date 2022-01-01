Dukes Lancaster Dracula show now available to watch digitally
Dracula: The Untold Story by @imitatingthedog which was performed at The Dukes theatre in Lancaster earlier this year is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home, something to enjoy while you tuck into your post- Christmas treats.
The stage show is a bold and startling new take on the classic gothic tale. Dracula on Demand now offers audiences another opportunity to experience the latest boundary-pushing creation from imitating the dog. Dynamically filmed for at-home streaming, by filmmakers Sodium, this unique recorded version adds a playful and provocative new dimension to the show’s thrilling digital landscape. Book tickets here. Available until January 31, 2022.