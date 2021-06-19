Dragon theatre show visits The Dukes in Lancaster

The show sees a mother and son – together on a camping trip – share stories about dragons – scary ones, sulky ones, funny ones – and discover that emotions, like dragons, are tricky beasts.

Bringing together Petite Ullaloom’s and Altered Scale’s unique storytelling style When Another Dragon Roars is directed by award-winning children’s writer and director Kevin Dyer.

A show for children and adults alike, there are two chances to see the performance at the Lancaster theatre at 11am and 2pm on June 26.

When Another Dragon Roars visits The Dukes in June.