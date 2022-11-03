After Dark entertainment are putting on an adult pantomime at Lancaster Grand in December.

This year they'll be putting their special spin on the tale of Dick Whittington for Adult Panto 2022.

Starting in 2007 with a one-night extravaganza in aid of the Grand Theatre's New Space's Appeal, the crazy Christmas Cracker of a show has been selling houses for 15 years and has now become a festive tradition that will run for 11 nights in December 2022.

Ben Cooper-Muir, company founder, creator of the Adult Panto pandemonium and the beleaguered Dame Norma in the show, said: "We're counting down the days until we can bring this year's show to the Grand Theatre stage, plans are well underway, and 2022 is going to be our biggest yet!

"It's a pleasure to keep providing our special brand of holiday humour to Adult Panto Fans. We're honoured to have become a Christmas tradition for thousands out there. We want to share the show with as many people as possible, so come and join the fun!"

Ellie Singleton theatre manager said: “We can't wait to have After Dark Entertainment back with us again this December; their annual Adult Panto is the perfect companion to our Family Pantomime presented by the Lancaster Footlights Company. Their show continues to grow each year in ingenious ideas and popularity. You only need to look at how many people pour through the theatre doors to know that their shows are a smash hit, not to be missed".