Dance company tour visits The Dukes in Lancaster

Emergence is the touring company formed by MA dance students at the University of Salford. Led by artistic director Joss Arnott and programme leader Deborah Milner, the students will come together to tour a triple bill of works, including three world premieres by choreographers Becky Namgauds, Kevin Turner, the artistic director Joss Arnott.

The tour visits The Dukes in Lancaster on Thursday, June 17 with the show starting at 7.30pm in the Lancaster theatre’s Rake auditorium.

Kevin Turner presents Dissents Cry, a work for eight dancers exploring themes including protest, art as activism, systems of power and control. This piece questions what happens when systems of control are destroyed, enforced or decay. Becky Namgauds’ work, On A Warm Spring Night, celebrates the individuality of each dancer involved and is inspired by a poem. Joss Arnott’s Wild Shadows features music that has been specially commissioned by the composer James Keane. He worked with the dancers to immerse them in his unique stylistic qualities and movement language – and also collaborated with them on creative tasks to create the finished work.

The epic, cinematic score combined with human rhythms give the piece an emotive thread that builds on Arnott’s concept of empowerment.

Speaking about the tour, artistic director Joss Arnott said: “I am delighted to be inviting two dynamic choreographers to make new works with the company for the third-ever tour by Emergence.

“Becky and Kevin both have strong yet unique dance languages, and I am certain that audiences will be enthralled by how these young dancers have interpreted their vision.”

Tickets cost £12 and are available from www.dukeslancaster.org/whats-on or by calling The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 (Mon - Sat, 10.30am - 4pm).

As The Dukes café-bar remains closed, bookers can pre-order refreshments when purchasing a ticket.