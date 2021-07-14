Comedians Russell Kane and Rich Hall on the line-up for this year’s Southport Comedy Festival
Comedians Russell Kane and Rich Hall are joining a stellar line-up at this year’s Southport Comedy Festival.
Multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter Russell Kane is best known for the BBC Sounds podcast, Evil Genius which has become a flagship show and was
the best performing original podcast on the platform.
Rich Hall’s critically acclaimed grouchy, deadpan style has established him as a master of absurdist irony and the king of rapid-fire wit.
The pair will join other big names from the world of comedy for this year’s Southport Comedy Festival, which will be held in a giant marquee at Victoria Park in Southport between
October 1 and October 17.
This year’s line-up includes: Jason Byrne, Reginald D Hunter, Jo Caulfield, Tom Stade, Ed Byrne, Mark Thomas, Tez Ilyas, Luisa Omielan, Hal Cruttenden, Geoff Norcott, Steve
Royle and Helen Bauer.
Tickets are now on sale at southportcomedyfestival.com
The Festival is sponsored by Anthony James Estate Agents in Southport.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here