News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Chorley Theatre launching Drama Workshops for Over-50s

Evolve have partnered with Chorley Theatre for children’s classes for over twelve months and are now expanding into adult sessions. With hundreds of kids already attending regularly they feel the time is right to meet the needs of adults.
By Ian RobinsonContributor
Published 27th Jun 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Mark JonesMark Jones
Mark Jones

The weekly workshops will be run by Mark Jones and the aim isn’t just to teach people how to act, but to let people of all abilities work together to be creative and have fun.

The workshops will enable people to make new friends and develop new skills. There will be theatre games, drama exercises, sharing of ideas and learn new ways to express yourself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Jones has been Artistic Director with Chorley Amateur Dramatic & Operatic Society (CADOS) at Chorley Theatre for over 10 years and has directed productions including Blood Brothers, Our House and The Girl On The Train. He is a qualified ‘People Development Specialist’ and has over 30 years experience of developing people of all ages.

Chorley TheatreChorley Theatre
Chorley Theatre
Most Popular

He says ‘Two years ago I set-up ‘evolve’ which aimed to provide drama workshops for students aged 5 to 16. We now have over 100 students who attend each week. Recently, I suddenly thought, I’ve just turned 57, why can’t my age do what they do? So, you know what? That is what I am setting up and that is what I am going to do. I am not teaching people to be actors or perform or educating/training them to do certain things. We are just getting together to have fun, be creative and express ourselves through drama techniques’.

Workshops will take place in Chorley Theatre’s Studio space across the week, and are set to start this July although people can join any time.

For more details visit www.chorleytheatre.com or e-mail Mark at [email protected]