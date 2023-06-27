Chorley Theatre launching Drama Workshops for Over-50s

Mark Jones

The weekly workshops will be run by Mark Jones and the aim isn’t just to teach people how to act, but to let people of all abilities work together to be creative and have fun.

The workshops will enable people to make new friends and develop new skills. There will be theatre games, drama exercises, sharing of ideas and learn new ways to express yourself.

Mark Jones has been Artistic Director with Chorley Amateur Dramatic & Operatic Society (CADOS) at Chorley Theatre for over 10 years and has directed productions including Blood Brothers, Our House and The Girl On The Train. He is a qualified ‘People Development Specialist’ and has over 30 years experience of developing people of all ages.

He says ‘Two years ago I set-up ‘evolve’ which aimed to provide drama workshops for students aged 5 to 16. We now have over 100 students who attend each week. Recently, I suddenly thought, I’ve just turned 57, why can’t my age do what they do? So, you know what? That is what I am setting up and that is what I am going to do. I am not teaching people to be actors or perform or educating/training them to do certain things. We are just getting together to have fun, be creative and express ourselves through drama techniques’.

Workshops will take place in Chorley Theatre’s Studio space across the week, and are set to start this July although people can join any time.