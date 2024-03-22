Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Karen has been leading the organisation for the past decade, dedicating her time, energy and passion to making BYT a successful and thriving organisation. She also led the organisation through unprecedented times including a major flood and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Karen has directed and produced many signature artistic productions including Christmas shows, the theatre’s Edinburgh Fringe productions and powerful touring theatre pieces; including the outstanding play The Only One in the World, which tackled child sexual exploitation and grooming, which toured to thousands of young people across Lancashire.

Burnley Youth Theatre's artistic director and CEO Karen Metcalfe stepping down after 15 years at helm

A spokesman for the youth theatre said: “Through her leadership, Karen has positioned Burnley Youth Theatre as a respected and leading organisation in community engagement and developing emerging talent, and as a beacon of good practice for access and inclusion. She has also ensured that the organisation is in a strong financial position through her dedication to fundraising and income generation. In 2023 Karen led the theatre through major capital development work and celebrated its history with a programme of activity for the 50th anniversary.

“Karen’s commitment and passion for BYT will have a lasting legacy through her impact on the lives of thousands of children and young people with whom she has worked, as both participants and the next generation of arts professionals. She will be truly missed.”