‘Britain’s Got Talent' semi-finalist to host showcase of talent from her school Ella Shaw Academy
The venue for the show is The Grand Theatre in Clitheroe on Thursday, November 23rd, and Ella promises the audience a performance by what she describes as “some serious undiscovered talent and voices that that will go far.’
Ella’s academy offers performing arts classes and private singing tuition, with an ever-growing waiting list of children to join.
After launching a TikTok profile during lockdown and sharing some of her students' voices, which led to over 400-thousand-page likes and millions of views, Ella knew it was finally time to put these talents on stage. The line up includes songs from the world of theatre to classical tunes and well known chart hits. The finale is a show stopping performance by Ella herself. Ella’s career took off after her appearance on the TV reality show in 2015. She went on to perform at the Manchester Arena and even hosted her own show on Vintage TV. Ella, who Simon Cowell described as “mega, mega talented” staged her first show, Sister Act Jr, with her academy in June. More recently she took to the stage at The Royal Albert Hall in London with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and this year Ella was part of the ‘All Stars Got Talent’ TV series in Tickets for the show are £6 with £1 being donated to ‘Child Action Northwest’ - a charity that the academy is a proud ambassador of.
Tickets for the show are available on The Grand website.