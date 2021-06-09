Blackpool Slimefest 2021 line-up and ticket details announced

Nickelodeon has announced singer-songwriter John Newman - best known for the track Love Me Again - will be joining the Slimefest mayhem for the first time, while iconic dance group

Diversity will be returning for a fifth slime-filled year at The Arena, Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

With one of the most distinctive voices in music and a string of number 1 singles, Newman is set to light up the slime pit and have ticket holders rocking all night when he performs

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer John Newman

on Monday, October 18 and belts out some of his most iconic hits.

The sensational dance group Diversity, who recently won the public-voted BAFTA TV ‘Must-See Moment’ award for their Black Lives Matter-inspired routine performed on Britain's Got

Talent, will also be returning to this year’s event across all six shows.

(L-R) Jordan Banjo, Perri Kiely and Ashley Banjo of Diversity attend the Nickelodoen Slimefest at Blackpool Pleasure Beach on October 19, 2019

Slimefest is presented by Nickelodeon in partnership with VisitBlackpool and will be hosted by Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, as well as hosts, social media stars and singers

Max and Harvey, and TikTok sensation Holly H.

The six-show extravaganza will run from Saturday, October 16 to Monday, October 18 with shows at 1pm and 6pm across those days.

More acts will be added to the Slimefest 2021 line up in the coming weeks.