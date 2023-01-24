With fire-eating dancers, vampish fashions and a classic 80s soundtrack, Ghost Train took the crowd on a hellish ride through classic rock history.

This blood-thirsty spectacle, at Blackpool Grand, is like watching the Addams Family trapped in an Alice Cooper video – with a big dose of northern humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Steinman – a former restaurant owner from Oldham, started the company after appearing as Meat Loaf on Stars In Their Eyes, in 1993.

Steve Steinman's Vampires Rock Ghost Train

And his distinctive theatre production company has gained a cult following since then – with devoted fans who dress up for the occasion.

“I’ve seen it about 16 times over the years and its well worth watching,” says Simon, at the show on Jan 21, 2023. “Hes a fantastic artist and he has some very talented dancers, singers and musicians playing with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

What keeps them coming back? It helps that he has different performers on each tour – this time his leading lady is played by Lorraine Crosby, who sang on the original ‘I’d Do Anything For Love’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she has an incredible voice, whether bellowing out AC/DC’s Highway To Hell or bone-chilling power ballad, Alone.

“The show is always updated with new entertainers. We’ve travelled an hour to [get] here, we'd travel double that to come and watch this show,” says Rob, from Newton Le Willows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ad-libs, you can’t help but laugh yourself daft. If you’ve missed this you’ve missed out on a good night.”

Corny jokes and creepy banter always hits the right note with the crowd – especially with the lovable hapless helper, Bosley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The simple plot links together the 25 tracks in this high octane jukebox musical. Baron von Rockula and his vampires taking refuge in an old fairground's Ghost Train. He is after a new virginal wife after the death of his Pandora and orders his faithful sidekick Bosley (John Evans) to find him one. Enter Roxy Honeybox (Hayley Russell).

Rob adds: “If you never see any other show you’ve got to come and see Steve Steinman’s Vampire’s Rock.”

Advertisement Hide Ad