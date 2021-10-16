Auction to raise funds to build Lancaster Grand theatre's new foyer
What better way is there to raise funds for your local charity than bagging a bargain at a charity auction?
Lancaster Grand Theatre is holding an auction to raise much needed funds to build their new foyer.
A spokesman said: “The New Foyer Appeal is in need of your support, so come and have fun, out bid your family and friends and put some much needed money into the future of the beautiful Lancaster Grand theatre. If you would like to make someone’s Christmas list wish come true then come to the auction on December 7 at 7pm.”
Entrance costs £3 and are available by visiting www.lancastergrand.co.uk, or you can contact the box office telephone 01524 64695 Monday - Saturday 10am to 3pm.