The War Of The Worlds at the New Continental
From DON’T GO INTO THE CELLAR! Theatre Company.
HG Wells’s classic tale is restored to its authentic Victorian setting in this original one-man performance, scripted and performed by Jonathan Goodwin.
The chances against anything manlike on Mars were a million to one. And yet, mankind finds itself on the brink of extinction when aggressive creatures from that remote planet land on Earth.
Thursday, March 17.
Doors open at 7.45pm for a prompt 8pm start. Tickets are £10 or £8 concessions.
For more information and to buy tickets head over to www.newcontinental.net
The New Continental, South Meadow lane, PR1 8JP