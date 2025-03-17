The War Of The Worlds at the New Continental

By Jadie Swales Barnes
Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 13:28 BST
From DON’T GO INTO THE CELLAR! Theatre Company.

HG Wells’s classic tale is restored to its authentic Victorian setting in this original one-man performance, scripted and performed by Jonathan Goodwin.

The chances against anything manlike on Mars were a million to one. And yet, mankind finds itself on the brink of extinction when aggressive creatures from that remote planet land on Earth.

Thursday, March 17.

The New Continental

Doors open at 7.45pm for a prompt 8pm start. Tickets are £10 or £8 concessions.

For more information and to buy tickets head over to www.newcontinental.net

The New Continental, South Meadow lane, PR1 8JP

