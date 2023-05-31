The Wanted’s Siva Kanesraran to star in hot new musical La Bamba!

Explosive new musical LA BAMBA! hits the number one spot as it announces SIVA KANESRARAN from top boyband The Wanted will slide into Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25 November straight from ITV’s Dancing on Ice! It’s this Autumn’s Most Wanted ticket! This pulsating dance musical will also introduce hot new star Inês Fernandez and feature breath-taking choreography from Strictly Come Dancing favourite and Italian Latin champion Graziano Di Prima. Sofia, a wildly talented 17-year-old from Los Angeles, California, has music in her blood. From the moment her father handed her a guitar, her dream was to become a superstar. As she mixes the music from her roots with the music in her heart, Sofia also dreams of bringing together a community that has never felt more divided. Inspired by her musical heroes and with the help of her family, Sofia discovers that even the longest journey begins with a single step and how just one decision can alter her story forever… La Bamba! is a jaw-dropping modern new musical that combines the infectious rhythms of Latin, R&B and hip hop with timeless rock and pop to tell the ultimate feel-good story of a young girl with a big voice, big dreams, and an even bigger heart. Singer, songwriter and pop heartthrob Siva Kaneswaran is best known for being one fifth of smash-hit boyband The Wanted and most recently appeared in ITV’s Dancing On Ice where he wowed audiences and slipped into the semi-final. Siva will play the role of Mateo alongside rising star Inês Fernandez in the lead role of Sofia. Further star casting to be announced! Watch this space… La Bamba! is directed by multi-award-winning American director Ray Roderick and features stunning choreography from Strictly Come Dancing favourite and Italian Latin champion Graziano Di Prima and Erica Da Silva with associate choreography by Giada Lini. La Bamba! tells the sensational story of how the power of music can transform a generation and celebrate a community. This brand-new musical will feature an electrifying soundtrack from across the Latin genre from traditional folk songs to recent chart-topping hits, all expertly arranged by award-winning musical maestro, Alfonso Casado-Trigo. Chase The Sun this November and book your seats now for the fiesta of a lifetime! La Bamba! starring SIVA KANESRARAN from top boyband The Wanted and introducing rising star Inês Fernandez is at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday 21 to Saturday 25 November with evening and matinee performances. Tickets from £17.50 with concessions and group rates available. This production is recommended for ages 7 +. Visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk for full show listings and bookings or call the box office on 01253 290 190 for bookings and further information.