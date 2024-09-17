The UK’s most ‘Gigantic’ Pixies tribute act at The Ferret!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us at The Ferret on Saturday 21st September as we dig deep into the classic era of 80s/90s/00s alternative rock, garage punk, indie-rock & grunge…

Come and enjoy live music from HEY PIXIES: the UK’s most ‘Gigantic’ Pixies tribute act!

Formed late 2015 in Manchester by four talented musicians who have each previously notched up many gigs with original and other cover bands. The guys (and gal) came together through their shared love of the Pixies.

A few false starts later, the current line-up of Hey Pixies started intensive rehearsals. 6 months later the gigs started and were enthusiastically received. They quickly gained attention of promoters across the region and appeared on numerous sold out tribute festivals over the summer. They have gone on to be seen as the best Pixies tribute act in the UK.

Hey Pixies strive for the original authentic Pixies sound and play the classics as close to the original recordings as possible. If you have recently missed the awesome live experience of the Pixies, then no fear - come and see Hey Pixies. Expect all the timeless indie defining tracks such as Monkey Gone to Heaven, Here Comes Your Man, Debaser and Where is My Mind? As well as a load of loud-quiet-loud magic in the form of Hey, Gouge Away, Holiday Song and...... well you will have to come and see them! Don’t be Tame!

DEBASER will be bringing the Alt-Rock / Indie / Grunge Clubnight with DJs playing alt-rock / indie / grunge / surf rock / punk / new wave & more - all night.

Live music starts atr 8pm until 11pm.

After party with DJs til late, last entry 1am.

Doors open from 7PM!

Advance tickets are just £12.50 from https://skiddle.com/e/40046993

(More on the door)