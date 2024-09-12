The Totally Improvised Musical comes to Blackburn Empire Theatre next month!

What do lovestruck beekeepers, menopausal mermaids, zombie Margaret Thatcher and rival dentists have in common? They’ve all been the subject of a Totally Improvised Musical! Nominated for best variety show at the Leicester Comedy Festival earlier this year, the show has been playing to sold out audiences and picking up rave reviews across the country. Now it's coming to Blackburn Empire Theatre.

Don’t miss the opening and closing night of your very own musical at Blackburn Empire Theatre in October. With live musical accompaniment this team of award-winning comics compose brand-new comedy musicals based on a title given by the audience. Scenes, songs and stories are made up on the spot and there may even be some “dancing”. This team of award-winning comedians have been delighting sold-out audiences at venues and festivals across the UK as everything is composed in the moment and on the edge of your seats! Everything comes from a title given by the audience. "The cast have no clue about the characters, choruses, choreography or even what key we're meant to be in until we get the title of tonight's musical from you,” explains performer John Cooper. The Totally Improvised Company won Best Alternative Act in 2022 for their family friendly show ComedySportz and have found even more success with their Totally Improvised musicals and pantomimes. “Some nights you end up singing a really touching love song and sometimes you end up doing a dance about ham,” adds Bron Edge who also performs in the show as well as running the Totally Improvised Company since 2001. “There’s something magic about a show that only exists for one night. Audiences have come again and again knowing they’ll get a totally different but still totally great show!” The popularity of improv comedy has grown massively in the last few years. "It's the live, anything can happen nature of improv that makes it so fun and exciting," reasons John. "It's not every day that you go out to see an entire musical that was made up just for that audience. It's not just the opening night... it's the closing night as well!" The group are touring venues across the North of England as the show continues to grow and find new audiences to give the group even wilder title ideas. If your title gets picked you also win a prize. "Even if you don't like musicals, everyone likes prizes!" laughs Bron. Previous show titles have included Frankenstein Joins an Acapella Group, Lawnmowers: The Musical, My Grandma Is a Parasite, The First Primark in Space and Penguins Don’t Eat Cheese. What will your show be about? Head down to Blackburn Empire Theatre on Thursday 17th October to find out! SHOW: The Totally Improvised Musical VENUE: Blackburn Empire Theatre, Aqueduct Rd, Blackburn, BB2 4HT DATE/TIME: 17th October 2024 / Doors 6.30pm / Starts 7.30pm BOOK TICKETS