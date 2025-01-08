THE STORY OF SWING (From The Rat Pack to Robbie and Basie to Buble) comes to LYTHAM ST ANNE’S – Lowther Pavilion on Friday 17th January!

By Maria Philippou
Contributor
Published 8th Jan 2025, 12:19 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 13:36 GMT
The Story of Swing 🎺From The Ratpack to Robbie, from Basie to Bublé.

Presented by Award winning vocalist and World Class trumpet player, Gareth John and featuring the stunning SOS Big Band - The Story of Swing takes you on a musical journey through decades of the iconic genre of swing and big band music.

Featuring the classic, much-loved hits of Bobby Darin, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr, right through to modern day crooners such as Michael Buble, Robbie Williams, Matt Goss, Paul Anka and Harry Connick Jr.

Gareth is renowned for his top-class showmanship, performing from the heart with huge passion for the genre. His stage presence and natural rapport with the audience are second to none. Not surprising, as he has shared the stage with many household names, including The Beautiful South, The Specials and many more.

Gareth will also be joined by some very special guests on the night.

