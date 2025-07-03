The Ro Hotel launches live music sunset event

The Ro Hotel in Bowness has launched a new summer programme of Live Music on their Lake View terrace, where visitors can enjoy some incredible live music acts, delicious stonebaked pizzas and access to the hotel’s new Wellness Club.

The first of these events will take place on Friday 11 July. Open to anyone, the event kicks off from 6pm where there will be live acoustic sessions from local musician Luke McColl, alongside a special menu of stonebaked pizzas curated by their in-house chefs, plus a selection of delicious cocktails.

The event is free to attend, with the opportunity to purchase a food and drinks package for the evening. For just £45 for two people, the package includes two pizzas and two side dishes plus two drinks per person.

Alongside the music and food, the hotel is also encouraging visitors to arrive early and enjoy an afternoon of relaxation in its new Wellness Club. This add-on extra costs just £5 per person and will include full access to the club and its pool, jacuzzi and gym facilities on the afternoon of the event.

The Ro Hotel pizza on the terrace

Commenting on the events, hotel manager Adam Washbrook said: “Food and wellness are perfect partners and our Sunset Session event aims to combine the best of both by offering packages for locals and visitors to come and enjoy the best of our new facilities. Not only can they take time to unwind in our amazing new Wellness Club, but afterwards they can enjoy a fun event on our terraces enjoying great food and entertainment and incredible views of Lake Windermere. If it’s raining, we’ll simply move into our bar area where everyone can still enjoy the views and feeling on being outside thanks to the panoramic windows.

“The Ro Hotel has a history of being embedded in the local community and I want that to continue, for us to be seen not only as a great place to stay for tourists, but also as a welcoming venue for locals to enjoy food, drinks, entertainment and health facilities. These events will enable us to show that off to our full potential.”

For bookings and more information visit therohotel.com