The North Fylde Photographic Society's guest presenter Lynda Haney
Date: Tuesday, 4 November 2025 | Presenter: Lynda Haney FBPE MPAGB EFIAB | Title of presentation: If it looks like nature, it is nature
Lynda’s presentation centres on how the beauty and diversity of the natural world has inspired her photographic output in landscape, seascape and wildlife genres; her macro images of natural history are equally striking. Lynda not only captures the natural world in its raw magnificence, she uses her creativity to achieve a more abstract interpretation of nature. Visit Lynda’s gallery at purpledaisy.uk and come along to the session to meet the photographer in person.
Venue: Church Hall, The Church of St Martin and St Hilda, Carleton (adj. Castle Gardens pub) | Time: 19:30 | Entry fee: £2.00 for members / £3.00 for non-members