The Loft return to The New Continental for a night of unmissable music
The Loft's recent sell-out tour stop was nothing short of spectacular. Their set was a masterclass in in musicianship and energy. Fans were treated to a mix of old favourites and new tracks, showcasing the bands growth and versatility.
Their last performance at the New Continental 14 years ago was a memorable one, and now they are back to promote their new new album "Everything Changes, Everything Stays The Same."
The Loft will be joined by two fantastic support acts:
14 Iced Bears - Rob Sekula's outfit is known for their high-energy live performances, and fans are eagerly anticipating their full band set. Their appearance at the last Preston Pop Fest was a highlight for many, and this promises to be an even bigger and better show.
Bingo Bay - Preston's own indie-pop legends are set to bring their unique sound to the stage, delivering a performance that's sure to get the crowd singing along.
Don't miss out on this incredible night of live music on Friday 10th October from 7.30PM - 11PM.
https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Preston/The-Continental/The-Loft--14-Iced-Bears--Bingo-Bay/40976179/
Tickets are also available at Action Records with no booking fee .