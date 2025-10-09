The Loft return to The New Continental for a night of unmissable music

The Loft

The venue is pleased to announce the return of The Loft since their last appeared there 14 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Loft's recent sell-out tour stop was nothing short of spectacular. Their set was a masterclass in in musicianship and energy. Fans were treated to a mix of old favourites and new tracks, showcasing the bands growth and versatility.

Their last performance at the New Continental 14 years ago was a memorable one, and now they are back to promote their new new album "Everything Changes, Everything Stays The Same."

The Loft will be joined by two fantastic support acts:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Iced Bears - Rob Sekula's outfit is known for their high-energy live performances, and fans are eagerly anticipating their full band set. Their appearance at the last Preston Pop Fest was a highlight for many, and this promises to be an even bigger and better show.

Bingo Bay - Preston's own indie-pop legends are set to bring their unique sound to the stage, delivering a performance that's sure to get the crowd singing along.

Don't miss out on this incredible night of live music on Friday 10th October from 7.30PM - 11PM.

Tickets are available at Skiddle for £13.50 (+BF):

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Preston/The-Continental/The-Loft--14-Iced-Bears--Bingo-Bay/40976179/

Tickets are also available at Action Records with no booking fee .