The Landmark unwraps an exclusive Christmas gift for Burnley Bondholders

The Landmark in Burnley is getting into the festive spirit early, launching an exclusive Christmas party special offer designed to give something back to the town’s thriving business community.

From now until July 31, registered members of the Burnley Bondholders network can enjoy 10% off room hire and food for Christmas party bookings at one of the town’s most iconic events venues.

The offer could not come at a better time for local businesses looking to reward their teams, celebrate milestones, or simply end the year on a high. Whether it is an elegant corporate gathering or a fun-filled family affair, The Landmark is ready to host Christmas in style - on weekdays and weekends, during the day and evening.

Hosted in the stunning Grade II listed former Burnley Grammar School, The Landmark offers a magical setting steeped in heritage and character, with its beautifully restored interiors, unique spaces and flexible packages make it the perfect backdrop for festive celebrations of all shapes and sizes.

The Landmark regularly hosts events for the Burnley Bondholders

From intimate dinners to grand parties, every event at The Landmark is infused with atmosphere and warmth.

Heather McCarthy, Events and Business Administrator at The Landmark, said: “We are excited to share this exclusive offer with our Bondholder community. We know how much effort local businesses put into their work all year round, and this is our way of helping them bring their teams and families together for a truly special festive experience

“There’s something magical about The Landmark building at Christmas - it’s warm, welcoming and provides the perfect atmosphere and backdrop for a festive celebration.”

The offer applies to all party bookings confirmed before the end of July, with guests able to choose from a variety of festive menu options and drinks packages. Organisers can also opt for room-only hire, providing the flexibility to create their own bespoke celebrations. Availability is already filling up fast, and Bondholders are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred dates.

The Landmark in Burnley is getting in the festive spirit with a special offer this Christmas

The Landmark’s strong relationship with the Burnley Bondholders community adds a deeper connection to this festive offer. Owner Mark Crabtree OBE, a former Chair of the Bondholders, has played a key role in championing Burnley’s business scene and transforming the former school building into one of Lancashire’s most prestigious venues.

This connection continues to thrive, with The Landmark regularly hosting Bondholder events throughout the year. The most recent event took place on Friday 20th June with the dynamic U30 Bondholders - a group of young professionals shaping Burnley’s future.

As the Christmas season approaches, members of the public are also being encouraged to celebrate the festive season in one of the town’s most cherished spaces. With character, history and a festive sparkle, it is the perfect place to toast to the past year and look ahead to the new one.

The Landmark’s Great Hall is the go-to destination for parties and events, hosting all life’s occasions including birthday parties, christenings, wakes, family gatherings, school proms and much more.