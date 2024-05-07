The Horrocks’ family connections guided walk
Latest guided walk will focus on the influential families of Preston.
Join Susan Douglass on this new Winckley Square Guided Walk exploring two of the most famous and influential Preston families. ‘Horrocks, Miller & Co.’ was one of the largest cotton manufacturing businesses in Preston by the 1840s but Horrocks and Miller were not just business partners. The two families inter-married and occupied the premier residences of Winckley Square. Find out more about these connections and what happened to the families.Tuesday 28 May 2024 2:00 PM - 3:15 PM Meet in the centre of Winckley Square Gardens Winckley Square, Preston, England PR1 3JJ. https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DKDH