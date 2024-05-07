The Horrocks’ family connections guided walk

Join Susan Douglass on this new Winckley Square Guided Walk exploring two of the most famous and influential Preston families. ‘Horrocks, Miller & Co.’ was one of the largest cotton manufacturing businesses in Preston by the 1840s but Horrocks and Miller were not just business partners. The two families inter-married and occupied the premier residences of Winckley Square. Find out more about these connections and what happened to the families.Tuesday 28 May 2024 2:00 PM - 3:15 PM Meet in the centre of Winckley Square Gardens Winckley Square, Preston, England PR1 3JJ. https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DKDH