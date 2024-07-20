The Fight for Women's Suffrage: TALK by Helen Howell historian 30 July 2024
From exclusion in 1832 to limited franchise in 1918, Helen explores the journey towards citizenship for women, ending with a light hearted look at the first election in Preston when some women could finally cast a vote. Everyone knows the name Edith Rigby because her niece, Phoebe Hesketh, wrote the Book 'My Aunt Edith'. Her courage and determination was shared by many other Preston who are often forgotten. Helen is also leading two Preston Suffragette walks on 16 June and 4 August.
Location Central Methodist Church, Lune Street, PRESTON 2pm Pay £5 on the door of book in advance to be assured of a place https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DKDK
Problem booking contact [email protected]
