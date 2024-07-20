The Fight for Women's Suffrage: TALK by Helen Howell historian 30 July 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The campaign for women's suffrage developed into a national movement in the 1870s. At this point, all campaigners were suffragists, not suffragettes and all campaigning took the constitutional approach. All changed in 1903 when Emmeline Pankhurst led a small group of women based in Manchester and founded the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU).

Location Central Methodist Church, Lune Street, PRESTON 2pm Pay £5 on the door of book in advance to be assured of a place https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DKDK

Problem booking contact [email protected]