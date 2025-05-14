The Ferret is calling out to young local musicians and bands

Preston’s grassroots live music venue The Ferret is calling out for young, local, upcoming musicians and bands to showcase themselves at their Open Mic nights, taking place on the first Tuesday of every month from July 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic Open Mic Night hosted by local talent Jamie Brewer is a fantastic opportunity to be noticed and booked for future events, potentially supporting worldwide artists at the infamous local venue on Fylde Road.

The Ferret is urging emerging musicians along with seasoned performers to head on down, welcoming them to showcase fresh, new material and they are hoping for an exciting new mix of talent to take to the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue provides a drumkit, bass amps, and guitar amps ready to go, asking for drummers to bring breakables. For specific requirements, artists can get in touch beforehand.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of another amazing year of live music at The Ferret!

The events start at 7PM so arrive early to grab your moment in the spotlight.