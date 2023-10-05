News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

The Definitive Burt Bacharach Songbook - celebrating the life and songs of a music legend !!

Originally destined for the Epstein Theatre in Liverpool and following hugely successful concerts around the country, including a sold-out show at Sheffield City Hall in August, Britain’s finest songwriters and session musicians are delighted to perform this fabulous feel-good show at the wonderful Theatre Royal in St. Helens.
By Elaine AlexanderContributor
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This is a sophisticated master class in melody, honouring not only the fantastic tunes, but also now celebrating the life of the legend that was BURT BACHARACH, writer of one of America’s greatest songbooks for artistes such as Dionne Warwick, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, Gene Pitney, The Carpenters and so many more.Atlantic recording artist John Reilly fronts this concert with his spiritual and soulful vocals and with hand-picked world class session players who usually back artists such as Paul Carrack and Take That. Female vocals are elegantly performed by Miss Rachel Raynor and the Musical Director overseeing this dazzling non-stop parade of classic songs is Canadian pianist and composer Lewis Nitikman.‘Anyone Who Had A Heart’ – ‘Walk On By’ – ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’ – ‘Close To You’ – ‘24 Hours From Tulsa’ - ‘Do You Know The Way To San Jose?’ – ‘Alfie’ – ‘I Say A Little Prayer’ – ‘That’s what Friends Are For’……………. Hit after glorious hit !!

Here they are at Sheffield City Hall Ballroom with 'Thats What Friends are For' and 'A House is Not a Home'

Related topics:LiverpoolTheatre RoyalBritain