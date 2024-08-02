The bridges that made Preston guided walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join, Friend of Winckley Square, Michael Akers for a summer evening guided walk along the riverside. 13 August 2024 7pm- 8.30 pm and find out about the fascinating history of Preston’s bridges.

Bridging the Ribble has been core to Preston’s development as a market town, a transport hub and a manufacturing centre.

This walk along the bank of the river explores the context in which the bridges were built and their impact, socially and economically on the area. Each bridge has a fascinating story to tell.

This is an opportunity to appreciate and celebrate the construction and enduring legacy of our historic bridges, to enjoy a walk in good company in a beautiful riverside setting, and to see (hopefully) the Old Tram Road Bridge before it's taken down.

Old Tram Road Bridge over the Ribble 1864

The walk will begin at the Old Penwortham Bridge, Broadgate side Broadgate , Winckley Square, Preston, Lancashire PR1 8DX Problem Booking contact [email protected]

Tickets can be purchased here.