The Big Cuban Social At The New Continental This Friday!
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Get Social, Cuban Style on Friday 4th October!
Get ready to DANCE at The Big Cuban Social featuring traditional Cuban Buena Vista style band CUBA SALSA taking you on a Cuban journey through Son, Mambo and Cha Cha Cha!
Plus pre show Cuban dance class & dancing with host DJ Irmita as heard on OSSR.
Doors open at 8pm, with partial seating to leave plenty of room for DANCING!
TICKETS AVAILABLE ON SKIDDLE! https://www.skiddle.com/.../The-Big-Cuban-Social/39325707/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.