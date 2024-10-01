The Big Cuban Social At The New Continental This Friday!

By Jadie Swales Barnes
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 09:45 BST
Get Social, Cuban Style on Friday 4th October!

Get ready to DANCE at The Big Cuban Social featuring traditional Cuban Buena Vista style band CUBA SALSA taking you on a Cuban journey through Son, Mambo and Cha Cha Cha!

Plus pre show Cuban dance class & dancing with host DJ Irmita as heard on OSSR.

Doors open at 8pm, with partial seating to leave plenty of room for DANCING!

TICKETS AVAILABLE ON SKIDDLE! https://www.skiddle.com/.../The-Big-Cuban-Social/39325707/

