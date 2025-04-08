Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer-songwriter The Beautiful Darkness has announced her headline date on Thursday 29th May 2025 at Lion’s Den, Manchester as part of the ‘Unleashed’ 2025 UK Tour.

Today The Beautiful Darkness Announces May 2025 Headline Manchester Date For ‘Unleashed Tour’ which will see her take her unique sound throughout the UK in 2025.

The headline tour will begin with a hometown show in Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday 15th April 2025 followed throughout the year with dates in Hull, Manchester, Leicester, Woking and Birmingham.

Her headline debut performance in Manchester will take place on Thursday 29th May 2025 at Lions Den, Manchester, United Kingdom.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Leoni Jane Kennedy

The Beautiful Darkness will be joined by special guest Leoni Jane Kennedy for a solo acoustic set.

Leoni Jane Kennedy is an award-winning musician and songwriter, PRS Guitars artist endorsee and Freddie Mercury Scholarship Winner. Having received 4th position in the latest public vote of Prog Magazine for "best new artist" category, this rising star is described by The New York Times as "a portal to something passionate and powerful" and shows no sign of slowing down with her debut originals album "Synthetic" being released this year after her well received first album - a Rush acoustic re-interpretation compilation which over 5K in funds was raised to make via a successful Kickstarter campaign. Leoni Jane Kennedy is recognised by most of the UK Industry as 'one to watch out for'.

"When I judged ‘Rock the House Under 19’s National competition in London in 2014, 13-year-old Leoni blew me away with her talent. Fast forward two years and a video of Leoni covering a prog rock song by Rush got 17,000 hits in 48 hours via Planet Rock’s website. Acoustic or electric, solo or with a band, Leoni definitely has a bright future!" - Paul Anthony (Planet Rock Radio)

For more information on Leoni Jane Kennedy please visit her official website here: https://www.leonijanekennedy.com/

The Beautiful Darkness 'Unleashed Tour' 2025 Artwork

Leoni Jane Kennedy Photo Credit: Rob Blackham/Blackham Images

Full tour details are listed below.

Founded in 2021 by singer-songwriter Nerys John, The Beautiful Darkness is an emerging

rock band that blends goth and grunge influences into a unique sound. Known for its haunting melodies and powerful guitar riffs, the band explores themes of introspection and self -discovery. Nerys John created The Beautiful Darkness during a period of deep reflection, channeling personal emotions into music that resonates with listeners.

The debut single Victim (March 2024) was followed by Tears Fall Down (August 2024) and The Narcissist (October 2024), each track diving deeper into the complexities of identity and emotion.

The Beautiful Darkness continues to carve its place in the rock scene with music that is both raw and reflective.

Speaking about the 2025 Unleashed Tour, The Beautiful Darkness explains: “I’m not sure I can put into words exactly how excited I am about the upcoming live dates – For me this is an absolute dream come true. Being able to bring The Beautiful Darkness to a live crowd and to connect with the energy of the audience means we can create something really special. I’m absolutely stoked!”

The Beautiful Darkness’s ‘Unleashed’ 2025 UK Tour will visit the following venue:

Thursday 29th May 2025 – The Beautiful Darkness

Venue Address: Lion’s Den Manchester, 253 Deansgate, Manchester M3 4EN