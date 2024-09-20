The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal

Helping men detect cancer early and survive longer.

Men over 40+ are welcome to our next test day event at Clitheroe Golf Club on the 5/10/24

Just a quick and simple blood test could help save your life and the life of a loved one!

Over 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, detecting early is imperative , and will help men survive longer!

Book your spot now!

