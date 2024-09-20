The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Helping men detect cancer early and survive longer.
Men over 40+ are welcome to our next test day event at Clitheroe Golf Club on the 5/10/24
Just a quick and simple blood test could help save your life and the life of a loved one!
Over 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, detecting early is imperative , and will help men survive longer!
Book your spot now!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.