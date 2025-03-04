The Arc Cinema Preston celebrates International Women’s Day with a special screening of Wicked in support of women’s charities
All proceeds from this event will be donated to the incredible organisation Women’s Aid UK working to support women and children affected by domestic abuse, a federation that provides life saving services across England.
The decision to screen Wicked was inspired by its two strong female leads and its themes of resilience, friendship, and empowerment—values that align perfectly with the spirit of International Women’s Day.
At The Arc Cinema, we also take this opportunity to celebrate the incredible women who work with us, recognizing their dedication and contributions.
Speaking about the event, Duty Manager Rodica expressed her excitement: "I am so excited for our screening of Wicked. With its strong female cast and empowering storyline, it is a perfect choice for such an important occasion—and all for a great cause."
As a strong female leader at Preston’s newest landmark cinema, Rodica shares her passion for building a welcoming space for the community and inspiring other women to step into leadership roles.
"I love my job. As a new cinema, it’s exciting to learn and grow while meeting people in the community and understanding how we can better their cinema experience. My goal is to make every visit the best it can be for our guests."
When offering advice to women aspiring to similar roles, Rodica emphasizes the power of confidence and self-belief.
"Women can do absolutely anything they put their minds to. Be confident, trust in your abilities, and never doubt what you’re capable of achieving."
The Arc Cinema invites the community to join this special event, enjoy an inspiring film, and contribute to a meaningful cause.