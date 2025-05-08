That Face by Polly Stenham - A directorial debut by Reiss Tomlinson

Polly Stenham's That Face is a harrowing yet darkly comic portrayal of a family on the edge of collapse. When a boarding school prank goes too far, the lives of siblings Mia and Henry are thrust into chaos, uncovering their mother's struggles with alcoholism and mental illness. As secrets unravel and tensions rise, this gripping play dives deep into themes of love, loyalty, and destruction, painting a vivid picture of privilege and dysfunction. In his directing debut Reiss Tomlinson invites you to prepare for an emotional whirlwind that leaves no one unscathed.
“Despite its predictable downward trajectory, 20-year-old Polly Stenham’s remarkable play is a paradoxically sweet surprise. She writes about pain with a welcome degree of wit and warmth and, best of all, engaging compassion.” – Variety
Age Guidance 14 +
Trigger warning: That Face contains strong language, drug abuse and includes scene that some people may find difficult to watch (including torture).
