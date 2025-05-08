That Face by Polly Stenham - A directorial debut by Reiss Tomlinson

Polly Stenham's That Face is a harrowing yet darkly comic portrayal of a family on the edge of collapse. When a boarding school prank goes too far, the lives of siblings Mia and Henry are thrust into chaos, uncovering their mother's struggles with alcoholism and mental illness. As secrets unravel and tensions rise, this gripping play dives deep into themes of love, loyalty, and destruction, painting a vivid picture of privilege and dysfunction. In his directing debut Reiss Tomlinson invites you to prepare for an emotional whirlwind that leaves no one unscathed.