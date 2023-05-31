Thank you to the generous people of Preston

News you can trust since 1886
The Lancashire Branch of the Morris Minor Owners Club held a collection on Preston’s Flag Market on Friday, May 26, raising valuable funds for Marie Curie.
By Gareth SlaterContributor
Published 31st May 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
A beautiful display of Morris Minors in the Spring Sunshine A beautiful display of Morris Minors in the Spring Sunshine
In 2023, the Morris Minor Owners Club (MMOC) are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the post-war Morris Minor. They have adopted Marie Curie as their charity of the year as they too celebrate their 75th anniversary this year.

The MMOC have had a Minor specially wrapped in an eye-catching, bright yellow daffodil livery and have named the car, ‘Miranda’. Miranda is in Lancashire over this Spring Bank Holiday weekend for three days of fundraising.

The first was on Friday May 26 and, thanks to the generosity of Prestonians, it raised a magnificent £350.96. This money will help Marie Curie to continue their valuable work providing dignified end of life care.

The hardworking team by Martin and Janet’s Minor MillionThe hardworking team by Martin and Janet’s Minor Million
Miranda can next be seen at Chipping Steam Fair on Sunday May 28 between 10am and 4pm and then on Monday May 29 she will be at the Great Harwood Agricultural Show, again between 10am and 4pm. Our thanks go to the organisers of these shows for their kind support and for welcoming Miranda with open arms. Both are fabulous shows and offer a huge amount to see and do. The weather is looking good, so what better way to spend time in the sun?

The Lancashire Branch would also like to thank Richard Baxter of Preston City Council for facilitating the collection on the Flag Market and arranging the appropriate permissions.

Finally, to the people of Preston, thank you for your generous support for Marie Curie.

A beautiful display of Morris Minors in the Spring Sunshine A beautiful display of Morris Minors in the Spring Sunshine
Lancashire Branch of the Morris Minor Owners Club, Preston Flag MarketLancashire Branch of the Morris Minor Owners Club, Preston Flag Market
Miranda with pride of place in the displayMiranda with pride of place in the display
