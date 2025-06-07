Tenth anniversary of #AmazingAccrington Food & Drink Festival draws thousands to town centre

Marking a decade since #AmazingAccrington first ran the festival in 2015, this year’s milestone event offered a packed schedule of entertainment, culinary delights and commemorative tributes for VE/VJ Day and D-Day.

The historic tributes featured a wartime re-enactment in the grounds of St James' Church, military vehicle displays, a veteran’s living history museum, a WWII spitfire simulator, 1940s singers and for the first time in the festival’s history, a 1940s-themed dance session with Burnley College students, alongside performances from Christopher and The Robins, which saw the crowds dancing and singing-a-long.

Unfortunately due to the adverse weather conditions, the Lancaster Bomber flypast was cancelled, with the Lancaster not flying anywhere in the UK on Saturday.

The event also showcased an incredible variety of attractions and food and drink stalls featuring local, regional and international cuisine – from artisan bread, cheeses and cakes, to sizzling paella and handmade scotch eggs.

A highlight of the day came from Michelin Star TV chef Glynn Purnell, who wowed audiences with live cookery demonstrations. Dishes included a roast pork chop with salsa verde, crispy aubergines and truffle honey, plus a delicious prawn toast – both of which were sampled by lucky onlookers. For his second demonstration, Glynn was joined by comedian and actor Ted Robbins.

North Lancs Training Group (NLTG) also impressed with their monkfish curry, using fresh fish supplied by Accrington’s own Bramwell’s Fish, a business with over 150 years of heritage.

Adding to the nostalgia, Frankie’s Café on Broadway was transformed into the iconic Café René from classic sitcom Allo Allo, serving up a French-themed menu for the day.

The festival also offered a fun and educational 1940s-themed trail for schoolchildren, where youngsters were challenged to visit five landmarks in the town centre to discover hidden keywords.

Their completed booklets were dropped into a 'secret agent' suitcase at the NLTG stand on Broadway, entering them into a prize draw for Café Ri-An vouchers and earning them a sweet treat.

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington and Managing Director of Scott Dawson Advertising, said: "The 10th anniversary of the Food & Drink Festival was truly something special. The attractions were extremely popular, Glynn Purnell was outstanding and the atmosphere was electric from start to finish. The rain didn’t stop anyone from coming out and enjoying the day.

“It is incredible to see how this event has grown year on year, it is a real credit to our town and everyone involved, who come from far and wide, plus our dedicated team who spend 12 months planning and it has been great to see even more attractions this year including the KRAZ Truck, Scimitar Tank and Veterans Living History Museum.”

Cllr Kimberley Whitehead, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Sport, said: "This event is such a fantastic example of community spirit. It brings families together, celebrates our heritage and showcases the very best of Accrington. The atmosphere was incredible, and it is clear how much pride people have in this town."

Gareth Lindsay, Managing Director of North Lancs Training Group, said: "We are extremely proud to support the Food & Drink Festival once again. It is a brilliant platform for engaging with the community and demonstrating the skills and creativity of our learners. Seeing so many people enjoying the event is hugely rewarding."

The festival was sponsored by Hyndburn Borough Council, North Lancs Training Group and Financial Affairs, with event management by Scott Dawson Advertising.

For more coverage of the festival, visit the #AmazingAccrington social media channels or the #AmazingAccrington website: https://www.amazingaccrington.co.uk/

