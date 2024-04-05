Taylor Wimpey to host weekend events across its developments

Taylor Wimpey is set to host a selection of weekend incentive and house type focus events across selected developments in Manchester, to ensure customers are fully informed about the offers and house types available to make their dream move as seamless and enjoyable as possible.
By Jess Clayton-BerryContributor
Published 5th Apr 2024, 09:41 BST
Taylor Wimpey’s Sales Executives will be on hand to advise about the selection of tailored deals and packages available for all homebuyers, whether they are first time buyers or existing home owners. Independent Financial Advisors will also be on hand at each event, providing prospective buyers mortgage guidance and support.

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to our developments this month, as it’s the perfect opportunity for them to find their dream home and understand how we can help to make their move affordable and stress-free.

“We encourage potential home buyers to come along to the event for their preferred development and explore our variety of show homes and properties which are available to reserve. Buyers looking for three bedroom homes will also be able to take a look at our Alton G and Gosford house types at our open house weekend at Rothwells Farm in Golborne.”

Rothwells Farm street sceneRothwells Farm street scene
Rothwells Farm street scene

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments from 11am to 5pm:

To find out more about the various ways to buy a Taylor Wimpey home through its offering of incentives and schemes, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/ways-to-buy

