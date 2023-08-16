Taylor Wimpey to host Ways to Buy a new home evening event

Taylor Wimpey Manchester is holding an evening event at its Rossendale development, Woodside, next week to show potential home buyers the best ways to buy a new home.

The late evening opening encourages potential home buyers to visit Woodside until 8pm on Thursday, August 24, with an Independent Financial Advisor available from 3pm for help and support without the need for an appointment.

Many offers are available, including contributions towards mortgage payments and deposits, for both first time buyers and existing home owners.

Woodside street scene

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re excited to invite potential homebuyers who are interested in moving to Rossendale to our evening event and we especially encourage both first time buyers and existing home owners to do so to learn more about the ways they can buy a new Taylor Wimpey home.”

Located in Rossendale, Woodside is ideal for commuting, being a short drive away from the historic town of Burnley and Manchester, providing a wider selection of entertainment options.

Taylor Wimpey’s Ways to Buy evening event will take place on Thursday August 24 from 3pm to 8pm on Burnley Road, Rossendale, Lancashire, BB4 8LW.

For more information about visiting the new show homes and the homes available to purchase at Woodside, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/rossendale/woodside