Taylor Wimpey to host ‘Make Your Move’ events across its developments in Manchester

Taylor Wimpey is set to host a selection of ‘Make Your Move’ events across its developments in Manchester, to ensure customers are aware of the incentives and offers available to make their dream move as easy as possible.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Wimpey’s Sales Executives will be on hand to advise about the selection of tailored deals and packages available for all homebuyers, whether they are first time buyers or existing home owners. There will also be the help of Independent Financial Advisors on certain days, to give prospective buyers guidance and support.

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to all of our developments this month, as it’s the perfect opportunity for us to showcase how we can help you find your dream home and make your move more affordable and stress-free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We encourage potential home buyers to come along to the event for their preferred development and explore our variety of show homes and properties which are available to reserve. ”

The events are to raise awareness of the incentives and offers available at Taylor Wimpey

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments:

Riven Stones on 1January 18 2024 from 1pm to 7pm, Broken Stone Road, Feniscowles, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB3 0LL. 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £294,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/blackburn/riven-stones

Harts Mead on January 18 2024 from 1pm to 7pm, Greenhurst Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, OL6 8BQ. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £279,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/ashton-under-lyne/harts-mead



East Hollinsfield on January 20 2024 from 11am to 5pm, Hollin Lane, Middleton, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, M24 6DH. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £259,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/greater-manchester/east-hollinsfield

The Orangery on January 21 2024 from 11am to 5pm, Manchester Road, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, M34 5PX. 2 bedroom apartments and 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £182,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/droylsden/the-orangery-at-the-jam-factory

Rothwells Farm street scene. Photo: Taylor Wimpey

Half Penny Meadows on January 27 2024 from 11am to 5pm, Pendle Road, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 1LN. 2, 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £279,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/clitheroe/half-penny-meadows

Woodside on January 28 2024 from 11am to 5pm, Burnley Road, Rossendale, Lancashire, BB4 8LW. 3 bedroom homes from £259,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/rossendale/woodside

Rothwells Farm on January 25 2024 from 1pm to 7pm, Lowton Road, Golborne, Wigan, Lancashire, WA3 3EG. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £265,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/wigan/rothwells-farm