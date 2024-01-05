News you can trust since 1886
Taylor Wimpey to host ‘Make Your Move’ events across its developments in Manchester

Taylor Wimpey is set to host a selection of ‘Make Your Move’ events across its developments in Manchester, to ensure customers are aware of the incentives and offers available to make their dream move as easy as possible.
By Jess Clayton-BerryContributor
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:29 GMT
Taylor Wimpey’s Sales Executives will be on hand to advise about the selection of tailored deals and packages available for all homebuyers, whether they are first time buyers or existing home owners. There will also be the help of Independent Financial Advisors on certain days, to give prospective buyers guidance and support.

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to all of our developments this month, as it’s the perfect opportunity for us to showcase how we can help you find your dream home and make your move more affordable and stress-free.

“We encourage potential home buyers to come along to the event for their preferred development and explore our variety of show homes and properties which are available to reserve. ”

The events are to raise awareness of the incentives and offers available at Taylor WimpeyThe events are to raise awareness of the incentives and offers available at Taylor Wimpey
Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments:

Rothwells Farm street scene. Photo: Taylor WimpeyRothwells Farm street scene. Photo: Taylor Wimpey
To find out more about the various ways to buy a Taylor Wimpey home through its offering of incentives and schemes, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/ways-to-buy

