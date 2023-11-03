Taylor Wimpey launches its new Middlewich development

Taylor Wimpey Manchester is inviting interested homebuyers to an exclusive event as they welcome their latest development, Millstream Meadows. This will give prospective purchasers the opportunity to be one of the first to reserve a brand new home.

The event is taking place at The Wheatsheaf between 2pm and 7pm on Thursd ay, November 9 to celebrate the arrival of 84 new homes in the development’s first phase, which brings a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes from a new range of house types.

Those attending the event will get the chance to speak with Taylor Wimpey’s friendly sales executives and also an Independent Financial Advisor will be available to offer free mortgage advice. Both will be on hand with no appointment necessary.

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re extremely excited to launch not only a new development to the Middlewich area but also a brand new range of house types. Millstream Meadows offers energy efficient living and will be the perfect place to call home for first time buyers and for families as there is a strong choice of nearby nurseries and schools.”

Millstream Meadows street scene. Photo Taylor Wimpey

The location for this new development is fitting for outdoor enthusiasts with the Trent and Mersey canal nearby as well as a selection of local nature reserves and parks. Once completed, Millstream Meadows will be equipped with its own play areas and open space, with pedestrian walkways and cycle paths connecting the development to the surrounding countryside.

Each home will be designed with energy efficient features including PV solar panels and electric car charging points and open-plan living spaces to suit modern family lifestyles.

Millstream Meadows has easy access to local amenities, Sandbach Golf Club, leisure centres and local sports clubs and groups. Once completed, it will also feature its own retail unit.

Sandbach train station is just over three miles away from the development with links to Manchester and Crewe, while the M6 is also a short drive away.

The event will take place between 2pm and 7pm on Thursday, November 9 at The Wheatsheaf, 1 Hightown, CW11 1AG.

For more information about the development, or how you can register your interest in the brand-new homes at Millstream Meadows, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/middlewich/millstream-meadows

Taylor Wimpey UK, part of Taylor Wimpey plc, is a customer-focused homebuilder, committed to delivering new homes within thriving communities, in a safe and environmentally responsible manner and with customers at the heart of its decision making. It operates from 22 regional businesses across the UK. In 2022 Taylor Wimpey delivered 13,773 homes (including joint ventures) and contributed £455 million to local communities via planning obligations.