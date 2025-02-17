Taylor Wimpey Hosts First-Time Buyer Event at Chorley Development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey is hosting an exclusive first time buyer event at its Eaves Green development in Chorley on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd March 2025. The event will provide essential guidance and support for those looking to make their first step onto the property ladder.

The event will run from 11am to 5pm on both days and will give visitors the chance to not only speak with Taylor Wimpey’s experienced Sales Executives but also meet with Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs), who will be available throughout the event to offer expert financial advice.

Complimentary refreshments will be provided throughout the event and attendees will be able to view the three-bedroom homes on offer as well as a greater understanding of the buying process, including how to reserve a home and what is required to take the next steps.

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re really excited to welcome first-time buyers to our exclusive event at Eaves Green this March. Buying a first home is a big milestone, and we want to make the process as straightforward as possible. This event is designed to give first-time buyers the confidence, knowledge, and support they need to take that exciting next step.”

Prospective buyers are invited to Eaves Green from 11am to 5pm on Saturday 1st March 2025 and Sunday 2nd March 2025. Eaves Green is situated on Lower Burgh Way, Chorley, PR7 3TJ and one, two, three, four and five-bedroom homes are available from £274,995.

For more information, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/chorley/eaves-green