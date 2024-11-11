Talk: Three Edwardian Christmases in Winckley Square
In 2022 it was "Three Winckley Georgian Christmases" and in 2023 "Three Victorian Christmases". They are such a huge success that we offer the talk twice in December. This year is a NEW talk. "Three Winckley Edwardian Christmases". Join us to enjoy a cosy Christmassy afternoon.
Be greeted by Christmas Carols whilst you enjoy a mince pie, mulled wine (0%) or hot chocolate, sitting in the very comfortable seats from the former Odeon Cinema. The afternoon includes an Edwardian Christmas slide show followed by the Edwardian Christmases Talk.Susan is an excellent speaker and will once again fascinate you with the outcomes of her research about how three very different families celebrated Christmas in 1901, 1909 and 1911. They are heart-warming stories, with more than a hint of melodrama and some surprising real-life plot-twists. Their stories will make you laugh and possibly cry!
TICKET ONLY DETAILS AND BOOK
Date Monday 2 December https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DZDC
Thursday 12 December https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DZDC
Location: Central Methodist Church Lune Street PR1 2NL