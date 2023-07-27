Talented Manchester based artists heading to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year!

Manchester graduate PG Cunningham’s play discusses the female experiences of coming of age in your 20s is definitely an unmissable show this August – we can’t wait to see what she comes up with! Almost Adult isinspired by Charlotte Anne-Tilley’s own experience as a young woman moving to London, this boisterous coming-of-age comedy, bravely confronts sexual harassment in the workplace and how to navigate this amongst all the other mad goings on in your 20’s. Having studied at Manchester University, Producer, PJ Cunnigham strives to give a voice to the thousands of women who have been silenced or challenged after speaking up about their experiences. Tickets are available here: https://tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk/event/14:4620/

This year will also see Manchester born Seán Linnen is directing Nuclear Children, a fantastic, dark comedy dealing with grief and mental health – definitely not one to be missed. Winner of the 2021 Platform Presents Playwright’s Prize, Nuclear Children is directed by Manchester born, Seán Linnen (Director, Queers, Old Vic; Associate Director, Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons, Harold Pinter Theatre). This absurd and deeply human production follows Isla as she battles with grief and strives to find her identity as an adult, presenting a dark comedy about mental health, a submarine accident, and a melon. Tickets are available here: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/nuclear-children

