Take the challenge and walk over hot coals for Rainbow Hub
Fire-walking is an ancient tradition and a rite of passage in many cultures. It involves walking on a bed of hot coals or embers and has been used for centuries to test physical and mental limits. Millions of people have done it safely all around the world.
The Fire Walk will be run by a certified fire walk Instructor and film maker, Chris Jones, who has led hundreds safely across the coals over the last decade. Chris, who originates from Wigan, is taking a break from Mission: Impossible where he is directing second unit to lead this fire walk!
Everyone will be trained ahead of the walk and this is a perfect way to challenge yourself, have fun with your friends and family or bond with your work team. Plus raising vital funds to help children and young people with physical and neurological disabilties.
The minimum age to take part is 16 years and the sign-up fee is £30 and Rainbow Hub is asking entrants to raise a minimum of £200 sponsorship.
Comments from people who have taken part in a Fire Walk include
“Wow. What a totally amazing experience that we were so privileged to be able to take part in.”
“Amazing. A life changing experience.”
“Despite serving in the military for 18 years this was an experience of the utmost
remarkability.”
See a short video here https://vimeo.com/941360616
For more information or to confirm that you would like to take part, please contact
[email protected] to sign up
More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org
or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw