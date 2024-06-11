Take the challenge and walk over hot coals for Rainbow Hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Do you have what it takes to complete Rainbow Hub’s hottest challenge and walk bare foot over glowing coals?Fearless fundraisers are invited to take part in the Rainbow Hub Fire Walk supported by Fletchers Solicitors and taking place on Saturday 6th July 2024 at the Highfield Restaurant, Southport Road, Nr Croston, PT26 9JB. Registration starts at 7.30 pm with the Fire Walk at 9.30 pm.

Fire-walking is an ancient tradition and a rite of passage in many cultures. It involves walking on a bed of hot coals or embers and has been used for centuries to test physical and mental limits. Millions of people have done it safely all around the world.

The Fire Walk will be run by a certified fire walk Instructor and film maker, Chris Jones, who has led hundreds safely across the coals over the last decade. Chris, who originates from Wigan, is taking a break from Mission: Impossible where he is directing second unit to lead this fire walk!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone will be trained ahead of the walk and this is a perfect way to challenge yourself, have fun with your friends and family or bond with your work team. Plus raising vital funds to help children and young people with physical and neurological disabilties.

Chris Jones walking on hot coals

The minimum age to take part is 16 years and the sign-up fee is £30 and Rainbow Hub is asking entrants to raise a minimum of £200 sponsorship.

Comments from people who have taken part in a Fire Walk include

“Wow. What a totally amazing experience that we were so privileged to be able to take part in.”

“Amazing. A life changing experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire walking on hot coals

“Despite serving in the military for 18 years this was an experience of the utmost

remarkability.”

See a short video here https://vimeo.com/941360616

For more information or to confirm that you would like to take part, please contact

[email protected] to sign up

More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org