Take part in Rainbow Hub’s hottest challenge and walk over hot coals

Have you got what it takes to complete Rainbow Hub’s hottest challenge and walk bare foot over glowing coals?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fearless fundraisers are invited to take part in the Rainbow Hub Fire Walk supported by TMT Construction and taking place on Friday, June 13 at the Highfield Restaurant, Southport Road, Nr Croston, PT26 9JB. Registration starts at 8pm with the Fire Walk at 9.45pm.

This is a perfect way to challenge yourself, have fun with your friends and family or bond with your work team. Plus you can help raise vital funds for Rainbow Hub, the Mawdesley based charity supporting children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire-walking is an ancient tradition and a rite of passage in many cultures. It involves walking on a bed of hot coals or embers and has been used for centuries to test physical and mental limits. Millions of people have done it safely all around the world and leave with focus, determination and a positive outlook on every day.

Walking on hot coals

The Fire Walk will be run by a certified fire walk Instructor and film maker, Chris Jones, who has led hundreds safely across the coals over the last decade. Chris, who originates from Wigan will train everyone starting at 8.15pm ahead of the walk.

The minimum age to take part is 10 years and older (with parental consent) and entry is FREE but Rainbow Hub is asking entrants to raise as much sponsorship as they can but with no target – every penny helps.

Comments from people who took part in the Fire Walk last year include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Martin and Ash Landes from CL Medilaw said: “An amazing and empowering experience that we will never forget!

Fearless fundraisers ready for a Fire Walk

Nicola Stanwix from Fletchers Southport said: “It was an incredible experience, definitely a different way to spend a Saturday night!”

And Claire Insje from Wigan who took part with her sons , Martin (13) Luke (12) and Adam (10) said: “An absolutely phenomenal experience. I can’t imagine I would have been up for doing it at their age. They were outstanding.”

To sign up or for more information, please visit https://www.rainbowhub.org/event/firewalk-2025/ or contact [email protected] tel: 01704 823276