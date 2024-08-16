Storytelling songstress Harriet will bring '70s nostalgia to newly-announced Lancashire show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fast-rising British songstress Harriet has announced a brand new UK tour for early 2025 after completely selling out all of her headline shows this year. Recently praised by legendary songwriters Paul Williams (The Carpenters) who said "You have a wonderful gift" and David Pomeranz (Barry Manilow) who remarked "Your voice is beautiful," these new intimate live shows will take on the feel of a nostalgic evening at home with Harriet in her living room, chatting and performing a selection of favourite classic '70s songs from her record collection with a live band. The newly-announced UK tour includes a Lancashire show at Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre on 20th March - tickets are on-sale now here

Often compared to the legendary Karen Carpenter, Harriet alsocelebrates ‘70s nostalgia with the release of her newly-announced album ‘Trying To Get The Feeling Again’ on October 4th 2024. The album emerges as Harriet has successfully taken some of the timeless classics of the decade to a new audience, with her social media teasers of‘Yesterday Once More’, ‘Rainbow Connection’ and ‘Sailing’ attracting 22 million views in recent months, adding to a total of 70 million views across all videos.

Full of her elegant and exquisitely performed interpretations of classic songs from the likes of The Carpenters, Carole King and Barry Manilow, ‘Trying To Get The Feeling Again’ is an album that will speak to an array of different audiences. For fans who adored the originals at the time, it’s a rush of nostalgia in which Harriet’s soaring vocal gift breathes fresh life into old songs. For fans who perhaps feel like they were born in the wrong era, it offers a crash course in some of the decade’s most storied songs. And, as we’ve seen on social media, some fans are discovering these songs for the very first time. For Harriet, it also presents an opportunity for personal rediscovery: to dig deep into her record collection and reconnect with the songs that first inspired her to pursue a life in music.

Harriet says, “This album is a celebration of my love of music from the late 1970s and the songs that have shaped me as an artist and performer. I have been longing to reconnect with my musical roots and ‘Trying To Get The Feeling Again’, both the album and live show, have given me the opportunity to embrace parts of myself and my sound that I’m excited to share. I hope people discover in the album a sense of comfort and nostalgia and are able to experience again any feelings that they thought had been lost. I think this is something we are all craving right now… to get the feeling again.”

The album also features two original songs, which fit seamlessly next to a catalogue of classics. ‘Silent Disco’ is a fusion of yacht rock and psychedelia, a song that Harriet co-wrote with her previous collaborator Anders Hansson (Cher, Agnetha Fältskog). There’s also ‘Mountain’, a dramatic power-ballad about longing to feel comfortable in your own skin. Harriet wrote the song with Steve Anderson (Kylie Minogue) and John Bettis, who wrote many of The Carpenters’ hits, two of which, ‘Yesterday Once More’ and ‘I Need To Be In Love,’ feature on the album.

Even as a child, Harriet fell under music’s spell. Despite growing up surrounded by pop music of the ‘90s and ‘00s, she found solace in the voices of Ella Fitzgerald and Barry Manilow, her influences growing to encompass Fleetwood Mac, Carole King and ABBA, supplemented in more recent years by Kacey Musgraves and Stephen Sanchez. Last year’s album ‘The Outcome’ heightened her social media attention and tastemaker acclaim and led to a much bigger profile in the live arena. Every single one of her headline shows this year has sold-out, and that phenomenal demand has now resulted in a much bigger new UK headline tour being announced for spring 2025. She will also support Will Young during three nights at London’s Cadogan Hall this November.

Find a full list of Harriet’s upcoming UK shows and ticket links HERE