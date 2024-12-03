Step into a Magical Celebration at the Winter Wonderland in Nelson

This December, Nelson will sparkle with festive cheer as the highly anticipated Winter Wonderland event takes over Victoria Park for a celebration like no other. Organised by East Lancashire Community Action Project (ELCAP), a registered charity and a long-standing champion of community engagement through Pendle Community Radio, the event promises a truly magical winter experience for all ages.

On Saturday 14th December 2024, from 3pm to 8pm, locals are invited to experience a variety of exciting activities and attractions in a warm, welcoming atmosphere at Victoria Park, Carr Road, Nelson, Barrowford, BB9 7SS. With free entry, the Winter Wonderland offers the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the spirit of the season, surrounded by family, friends and members of your local community.

The event will feature a wide range of activities for visitors to enjoy including fun fair rides, inflatable games, giant penalty shootout, face painting, food stalls, hot chocolate, prize giveaways and much more. The Winter Wonderland aims to promote community cohesion and bring together people of all backgrounds to enjoy the end of year festivities.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Minhaj Welfare Foundation’s Orphan Care Projects supporting vulnerable children in need. Minhaj Welfare Foundation, the charity partner of the Winter Wonderland, is a worldwide humanitarian development organisation, working for over 35 years to break the cycle of poverty, promote social justice and provide disaster relief.

Winter Wonderland In Nelson

East Lancashire Community Action Project would like to thank Nelson Town Council for their generous financial support and all the local businesses who have kindly sponsored the Winter Wonderland event.

For general enquiries or stall bookings, please contact:

Name: M Jabbar

Mobile: 07305858776