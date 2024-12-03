Step into a Magical Celebration at the Winter Wonderland in Nelson
On Saturday 14th December 2024, from 3pm to 8pm, locals are invited to experience a variety of exciting activities and attractions in a warm, welcoming atmosphere at Victoria Park, Carr Road, Nelson, Barrowford, BB9 7SS. With free entry, the Winter Wonderland offers the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the spirit of the season, surrounded by family, friends and members of your local community.
The event will feature a wide range of activities for visitors to enjoy including fun fair rides, inflatable games, giant penalty shootout, face painting, food stalls, hot chocolate, prize giveaways and much more. The Winter Wonderland aims to promote community cohesion and bring together people of all backgrounds to enjoy the end of year festivities.
All proceeds from the event will go towards Minhaj Welfare Foundation’s Orphan Care Projects supporting vulnerable children in need. Minhaj Welfare Foundation, the charity partner of the Winter Wonderland, is a worldwide humanitarian development organisation, working for over 35 years to break the cycle of poverty, promote social justice and provide disaster relief.
East Lancashire Community Action Project would like to thank Nelson Town Council for their generous financial support and all the local businesses who have kindly sponsored the Winter Wonderland event.
For general enquiries or stall bookings, please contact:
Name: M Jabbar
Mobile: 07305858776
Email: [email protected]