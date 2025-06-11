St. James Players Serve Up a Theatrical Night at the Pub

Lostock Hall-based theatre group St. James Players are bringing Jim Cartwright’s play “Two 2” to the stage this summer for a three night run.

Two 2 is the followup play to Cartwright’s much-loved classic “Two”. The show follows the Landlord and Landlady - and some of their regulars - over the course of a single night. As the Landlord scrambles to save his pub with increasingly desperate schemes, the Landlady receives an offer that could draw the curtain on their time together. Along the way, the audience meets the hapless Chef and his work experience assistant Donna, rival bar owner Foo Fi Foo, the indignant Quizmaster and his foe Countessa, and many more, as tensions and stories come to a head.

St. James Players, an amateur theatre group based in Lostock Hall, have been staging productions in the local area for decades. They present two shows each year: an annual pantomime in January and a summer play. Welcoming members of all ages and experience levels, the group proudly features debut performances from several local actors in this production of “Two 2”.

Performances of “Two 2” will take place on the 26th, 27th, and 28th of June at St. James Church Hall, Lostock Hall (PR5 5BQ). Tickets are £10 and are available at ticketsource.co.uk/st-james-players. All performances begin at 7:30PM, with doors opening at 7PM. The show is expected to run for approximately 2 hours, including a 15 minute interval. During the interval, there will be a bar and appropriately-themed snacks available for purchase.

Stu and Kath Cann as Toby and Barbara.

Commenting, Director Dylan Couperthwaite said:

“This play is an absolutely fantastic one to be working on. Having produced Two a few years ago, we were thrilled to have the opportunity to follow it up with Jim Cartwright’s brilliant sequel.

It’s a bit of a cliché to say this at this point, but there really is a bit of everything for everyone in this show. The way each scene spotlights a different set of people that you’d find in a pub means there’s a great variety of comedy, drama, heartbreak, and everything else.

If you’ve ever overheard a conversation in the pub and wished you could be a fly on the wall in those people’s lives, this is the show for you.”