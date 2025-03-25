Spring has sprung as daffodils and tulips set to bloom at Harrogate Flower Show

Peak season has arrived for bulb growers as they hone and harvest their crops ready for the Harrogate Spring Flower Show.

Organised by the North of England Horticultural Society (NEHS), the Spring Flower Show takes place at the Great Yorkshire Events Centre from April 24-27 and attracts more than 40,000 visitors every year.

Award-winning Brighter Blooms will be exhibiting at Harrogate Spring Flower Show. The Preston based company specialises in tulips and has been exhibiting at the show for 14 years.

Founder Matthew Smith launched Brighter Blooms in 2010 and he and his wife Grete are the authors of A Gardener’s Guide to Tulips.

He said: “Tulips are very hardy; they need cold weather to root and flower. This year has been alright growing wise and now our tulips are beginning to leaf up as we prepare for Harrogate. It’s good to have an independent northern show.”

Brighter Blooms stages an annual Tulip Weekend in April when up to 70 varieties are on display in full flower. The company also grows varieties of Calla lilies and is a supplier of summer flowering bulbs.

Dozens of the UK’s best growers, plant nurseries and societies come together in a celebration of horticulture at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show.

Alongside the spectacular Floral Hall, visitors can also take inspiration from the event’s Show Gardens and Creative Borders and the biggest exhibition of creative floral art in the UK.

There will also be a host of talks and demonstrations by expert speakers and creators across four exciting live stages.

Nick Smith, director of Harrogate Flower Shows, said: “With the arrival of March, spring has sprung and with it lots of work for our bulb specialists in the run up to the show at the end of April. The varieties of daffodils and tulips on display are always breath-taking and provide our visiting gardeners with a real idea of what can be achieved with a little planning ahead.”

Tickets are available now at a discounted rate of £23 per person until Tuesday 8 April from https://www.flowershow.org.uk/spring-show/ or £28 after this time.

The Harrogate Spring Flower Show is one of two flower shows hosted annually by the NEHS, a charity committed to promoting and supporting horticulture in the north of England.