Spooky season brings iconic classics and fresh hits to Vue's across Lancashire

To get into the spirit this Halloween season, some of the latest horror blockbusters – as well as creepy classics and enchanting family favourites - will be heading to the big screen at Vue's across Lancashire, providing a treat for people of all ages, tastes and fear factors. Throughout October there’s plenty for film fans to be grinning about, including Smile 2 on the 18 October– the follow-up to the horror hit of 2022. About to embark on a new world tour, this sinister sequel follows a global pop sensation, who begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events revolving around smiling figures. More frightfully fun blockbusters make their debut this month, including eerie family drama The Front Room (25 October), a new take of Stephen King’s iconic horror tale Salem’s Lot (11 October) and the return of cult favourite Art the Clown, who is causing havoc in Terrifier 3 from 11 October. The trick and treats don’t stop there, with Vue delivering Halloween fun perfect for all the family, including stop-motion animated classic The Nightmare Before Christmas on 25 October and the return of feelgood classic Ghostbusters, which celebrates its 40th anniversary back at Vue on 18 October. Other Halloween favourites making their way back include cult classic Carrie (18 October) which is fully remastered in 4K and A Nightmare on Elm Street (25 October), which marks the 40th anniversary since iconic slasher Freddie Krueger first appeared on the big screen. Rob Lea, Head of Screen Content of Vue UK and Ireland, said: ‘This Halloween, we’re thrilled to be able to put on a raft of new and classic films for our scary and spooky film-lovers. ‘From family-friendly comedy horrors to cult favourites, we know how gripping scary films can be and want to provide the very best big screen experience for people to enjoy every laugh and every scare this October.’ Tickets are available at www.myvue.com Spooky Season Line-up at Vue The Evil Dead 2 – from 11 October Salem's Lot – from 11 October Terrifier 3 – from 11 October Carrie (4K Restoration) - from 18 October Ghostbusters (40th Anniversary) - from 18 October Smile 2 – from 18 October Nightmare on Elm Street (40th Anniversary) - from 25 October The Nightmare Before Christmas - from 25 October Ghostbusters 2 (35th Anniversary) - from 25 October The Front Room – from 25 October