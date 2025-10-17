Spooktacular fun returns... Pendle Hill Properties Halloween Trick Or Treat Trail back in Longridge this October half-term

Pendle Hill Properties are running their popular Halloween competition in Longridge again this October half term

The much-loved Pendle Hill Properties Trick or Treat Trail is returning to Longridge this October half-term for a week of frightful family fun.

Running from Monday 27th October to Saturday 1st November, the Halloween trail is once again sponsored by Pendle Hill Properties and proudly supported by Longridge Town Council and Love Longridge.

Children under 12 are invited to take part in this ghoulishly good challenge, visiting local shops across town to collect Halloween stamps, while there will also be sweet treats to collect from shops on the trail. There are 14 participating outlets, and youngsters who collect 10 stamps or more will be entered into a spooky prize draw.

Trail cards are being delivered to over 3,000 schoolchildren in the local area and are also available in all participating shops. Fantastic prizes are waiting to be won, with Longridge Town Council donating a £100 toy shop voucher, Old Station Café offering a £25 voucher, and Pendle Hill Properties sponsoring a hauntingly delightful Halloween hamper.

Completed trail cards should be handed into the Pendle Hill Properties office at 74 Berry Lane, Longridge, no later than Saturday 1st November to qualify for entry.

The Halloween excitement doesn’t end there, on Friday 31st October, Longridge Library will host a Spooky Storytime from 3pm to 4pm, open to all families. Pendle Hill Properties will be adding extra sweetness to the event with some spooky sweet treats for little monsters to enjoy.

Nicki Wilkinson from Pendle Hill Properties, said: “The Trick or Treat Trail is something the children really look forward to every year. It’s a fantastic way to get families exploring Longridge, supporting local businesses and enjoying the Halloween spirit.

“We love seeing how excited everyone gets; it’s great fun for the kids and a wonderful boost for our community to #ShopLocal.”

Pendle Hill Properties is a family-run estate agency, specialising in residential property sales and rentals across Lancashire and the Ribble Valley, with offices in both Read and Longridge.

For more information, call 01772 319421 or visit www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk